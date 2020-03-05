Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance Finally Got Harvey Weinstein, but He’s Still Letting Women Down

Marissa Hoechstetter was sitting at her desk on the morning of June 28, 2018, when a blind number appeared on her cell phone. She picked up and her stomach dropped: “This is Cyrus Vance calling from Manhattan.”

A week earlier, after repeatedly requesting to speak to the Manhattan District Attorney, Hoechstetter had had a one-hour conversation with one of his top deputies regarding the obstetrician who’d licked her vagina and sexually assaulted at least 18 other patients. The conversation was about the settlement the DA’s office reached with Dr. Robert Hadden in 2016 to surrender his medical license and plead guilty to a single felony count of third-degree criminal sexual act and misdemeanor forcible touching in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to prosecute the other crimes they were aware of, or pursue prison time, even though they had grand jury testimony from victims—including Evelyn Yang—eager to go to trial. The assistant DA who’d called Hoechstetter—the same one who Vance later said “made a mistake” in asking to downgrade Jeffrey Epstein’s sex offender status in 2011, which a judge denied—successfully negotiated for Hadden to receive a lesser sex offender status than guidelines indicated, keeping his name out of a publicly accessible database.

Unsatisfied with both the outcome and the deputy, Hoechstetter continued to send emails requesting to speak to the man himself. When he finally called, she cut right to the chase: “My biggest issue, and the thing that I believe matters the most is the discretion that you have.” Noting that the public might not be aware of how many cases get resolved via plea deal as opposed to at trial, she added, “I think there are people who are negotiated with more frequently.”