    Manhattan DA Subpoenas Tax Agency in Trump Probe

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    The Manhattan District Attorney has subpoenaed a New York City tax agency to provide records to the office in its criminal probe of former President Donald Trump’s finances, potential evidence that his real estate dealings are under the legal microscope. The summons went to the New York City Tax Commission, according to Reuters, possibly indicating the DA, Cyrus Vance Jr., is scrutinizing the values Trump reported for his properties versus how official assessors appraised them and the taxes he paid on them. Trump’s creditors have also been subpoenaed in the investigation.

