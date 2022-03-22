Feds ‘Inadvertently’ Publish List of Alleged Clients in Sarah Lawrence Sex Cult Case
The sex-crimes trial of Lawrence Ray further descended into chaos after the Department of Justice admitted on Tuesday it had “inadvertently” released a list of over 100 alleged clients of a former Sarah Lawrence student prosecutors say was forced into sex work by the 62-year-old. The list, which was entered into evidence under seal in Ray’s ongoing trial in Manhattan federal court but was briefly released to reporters, appeared to identify a slew of lawyers, businessmen, an Ivy-League architecture professor, a painter, and even a former New York State Supreme Court judge. According to the Daily Mail, one of Claudia Drury’s alleged clients was an investment executive who had appeared in Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous little black book. Drury testified on Tuesday about her vast client list, stating that she would see up to three of them a day. But her testimony was cut short due to Ray’s second medical emergency in a week.