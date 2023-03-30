Manhattan Grand Jury Votes to Indict Donald Trump

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Donald Trump on Thursday over his role in the scheme to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels and protect his successful 2016 presidential campaign—a historic event marking the first time a former American president faces serious criminal charges.

According to The New York Times, the indictment was filed under seal Thursday by a Manhattan grand jury. The details have not been released, and it is not clear when Trump, who was still at Mar-a-Lago when word of the indictment emerged, will be arraigned. Before the grand jury action, Trump had called for his MAGA worshippers to protest and law-enforcement, mindful of what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6 after his exhortations, has been girding for crowds.

The investigation stems from a three-minute escapade in the summer of 2006 that Daniels called “the definition of bad sex,” a last-minute hush money payment in 2016, and an alleged cover-up that plagued the first years of the Trump administration.

The law enforcement effort was delayed by years of political interference from Trump while he was in the White House, inaction from federal prosecutors who were in a better position to build a case sooner, and a hesitant Manhattan District Attorney who was unwilling to take on the case during his first year in office.

The criminal case pits Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Jr. against the biggest target his storied office has ever encountered: a hugely powerful business tycoon who secured the White House and overturned the nation’s politics, amassed a loyal following, and put together an even more formidable treasure chest from which to fund a legal defense.

Trump, who hurried to announce a re-election campaign to return to the White House in 2024 ahead of a flurry of expected criminal indictments in New York and elsewhere, has decried this investigation and others as a “political witch-hunt trying to take down the leading candidate.”

“I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels, nor would I have wanted to have an affair with Stormy Daniels,” he posted on March 9 to Truth Social, his own online platform.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated.)