Manhattan Hit by Major Power Outage, Thousands Left in the Dark

Manhattan suffered a major blackout on Saturday night that has left thousands of people throughout Midtown without power and some residents trapped in elevators on the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 New York City blackout.

A person with direct knowledge of the incident told The Daily Beast that a transformer fire on West End Avenue and West 64th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan is causing the blackout. About 40,000 customers across Upper and Mid-Manhattan are without power, according to the NYPD.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed to The Daily Beast that there are multiple transformers smoking and multiple reports of stuck elevators. They said they have units responding from every borough of New York. Traffic lights were also down throughout the area.

A senior NYPD official told the Daily Beast there are two subway trains stuck in the tunnel, one train at 59 St. and Columbus Circle, the second at 86 St. and Broadway. Both trains have power, including air-conditioning, and are currently waiting to have the passengers reached and removed.

The power went out just as the curtains were about to go up on Broadway shows, and thousands of theater-goers disgorged into the streets as peformances were posted or cancelled.

But some performances went on anyways—in the street. The cast of Broadway musical Hadestown performed songs on the sidewalk outside the theater for a growing crowd of fans after the power outage disrupted their show.

A concert at Carnegie Hall halted by the blackout also got its own impromptu outdoor rendition in the street.

Rockefeller Center was also left in the dark, along with parts of Time Square. The New York City Subway tweeted that many stations were without power. Affected stations are being bypassed by trains until the issue is resolved.