NYC Inmate Claims He Was Raped in Full View of Guards Who Did Nothing
VIOLATED
A lawsuit filed Thursday against the City of New York by an inmate alleges correctional officers knowingly allowed the inmate to be raped by another inmate and did nothing. According to the complaint, the plaintiff was assaulted in early Feb. 2020 while detained at the Manhattan Detention Complex. The alleged assault occurred while officers and supervisors were making their rounds and could have been prevented had they intervened, the suit argues. The plaintiff also alleges he was denied medical attention for days despite requests for help with back pain, bodily scratches, and “injury to his rectum.” The suit, which lists correctional captains and officers as defendants, claims they continued housing the plaintiff with his rapist despite knowing he posted a safety risk. The plaintiff claims the Department of Corrections violated his federal rights and is liable for damages.