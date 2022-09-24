Rudy Giuliani Ordered to Pay His Third Ex-Wife $225,000 by Manhattan Judge
PAY UP
A Manhattan judge ordered former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay his third ex-wife over $225,000 plus attorney’s fees as part of a 2019 divorce settlement—or risk going to jail. At a hearing on Friday, Judge Michael Katz ruled Giuliani is in contempt of court and must pay Judith Nathan before early next month. At a previous hearing, Giuliani argued that Nathan’s claim that he owes her $260,000 was a “gross exaggeration” and that she was entitled to only $50,000. The hearing is among several legal battles Giuliani faces including a defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems. The onetime personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump is also a target in a Georgia prosecutor’s inquiry into whether Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election.