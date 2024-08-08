Infamous ‘Manhattan Madam’ Is Now Advising RFK Jr.’s Campaign

The “Manhattan Madam” best known for her part in the downfall of New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer says she’s now got a new job—giving comms advice to presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Kristin Davis, 46, became famous for running a high-end New York prostitution ring busted by the feds in 2008 that counted Spitzer among its prominent clients. She later served four months in Rikers Island for promoting prostitution.

Her involvement with Kennedy’s presidential tilt was revealed on Wednesday by Radar Online. “I have been a head advisor for a PAC supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr., driven by my deep belief in his vision and potential as a candidate,” she told the website.

But Davis appeared to take exception with Radar’s description of her as a “notorious” NYC madam, taking to Instagram after publication of the article to complain that she was being tarred with a very old brush.

“I’m notorious!” she wrote. “My past should not distract from the message of #rfkjr campaign.

“I’ve spent the last 15 years working behind the scenes in politics, and in my journey, I’ve encountered my fair share of grifters and scammers. Bobby Kennedy is the real deal. His authenticity and unwavering commitment to battling Big Pharma and Big Tech are unmatched.”

With RFK Jr.’s campaign languishing in the single digits after a series of weird or damaging stories—the most recent involving the candidate dumping a dead baby bear in Central Park—Davis appeared to recognize that the 70-year-old Kennedy scion is not going to win the presidency.

But she said he could help Donald Trump do so, and in return put in him charge of the Department of Health & Human Services.

“If Trump truly wants to win this election and bring real change, he must join forces with Bobby and make him head of HHS,” she wrote.

“Imagine the power of a Trump-Kennedy alliance campaigning under the banner of national unity and genuine change. Picture Bobby Kennedy at the helm, cracking down on Big Pharma, halting the reckless promotion of unsafe vaccines, and overhauling the vaccine schedule to safeguard our children’s health.

“Bobby is in it to win it, is Trump?”