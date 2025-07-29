Manhattan Office Gunman Sprayed Lobby With Gunfire: Cops

The suspect behind Monday’s deadly shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office tower has been identified, according to New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch.

The suspect was named as 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas during a New York Police Department press conference late Monday night. Authorities detailed the horrifying timeline of the shooting including the suspect “spraying” the lobby “with gunfire.”

Five people were shot and killed including the suspect, who apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials at the news conference. Another victim is was critically injured and “fighting for his life in critical condition because of the violent, despicable attack,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

An additional four people are being treated for minor injuries sustained during their attempts to flee the scene, according to the police commissioner.

Police are yet to confirm details of the suspect’s motive.

Footage of the suspect at 345 Park Ave in Manhattan. Handout

One of the victims was an NYPD officer, Didarul Islam, 36, officials said.

“Officer Islam was married with two young boys. His wife is pregnant with their third child,” the police commissioner said. “He was doing the job that we asked him to do. He put himself in harm’s way. He made the ultimate sacrifice. Shot in cold blood, wearing a uniform that stood for the promise that he made to this city.”

“He died as he lived: a hero,” Tisch said.

“His motives are still under investigation, and we are working to understand why he targeted this particular location,” Tisch said.

NYPD police units arrive to the scene after a shooting in Midtown. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Surveillance images show a man with a rifle walking into an office building at 345 Park Avenue, which houses several major financial firms, the National Football League headquarters and other organizations.

Tisch wrote on X just before 8 p.m. that the “scene has been contained and the lone shooter has been neutralized.”

She said in the press conference that police began receiving calls about an active shooter just before 6:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a male exit a black BMW on Park Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets carrying an M4 rifle, walking to the building’s entrance, and opening fire immediately on an NYPD officer, Tisch told reporters.

She said he then shot a woman who took cover behind a pillar, and “proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire.”

“He makes his way to the elevator bank, where he shoots a security guard who was taking cover behind the security desk. One additional male was shot in the lobby, per his own statement from the hospital,” she said.

The shooter then called the elevator to the lobby, and when it opened, he allowed a woman to exit it unharmed, Tisch said.

He then travelled to the 33rd floor, which houses Rudin Management, and fired rounds, striking and killing one person, according to the commissioner.

“He then proceeds down a hallway and shoots himself in the chest,” she added.

Police officers and emergency vehicles are seen in a street as police respond to a shooting incident in Midtown Manhattan on July 28, 2025. John Lamparski/AFP via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a video statement that multiple people had been injured and he would be visiting their families in hospital soon.

“FBI New York Field Office management personnel and agents are responding to provide support at the active crime scene in Manhattan,” Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI, said in a statement.