Manhattan Prosecutors Signal to Trump That Indictment Is Coming: Report
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES
The Manhattan district attorney’s office recently gave Donald Trump’s lawyers the clearest signal yet that it plans to file criminal charges against the former president, The New York Times reported Thursday. This hint came in the form of an offer for Trump to go before a grand jury currently hearing evidence about his alleged role in a hush-money arrangement with a porn star, four people familiar with the matter told the Times. He could give his testimony, if he wishes, as soon as next week. Such offers, according to the newspaper, “almost always” signify an impending indictment. The Manhattan inquiry has involved the questioning of at least six other people before the grand jury, including most recently Hope Hicks, a onetime senior aide to Trump. If District Attorney Alvin Bragg ultimately chooses to indict Trump, it will be the first criminal charges the former president has ever faced, and could throw a wrench in the gears of his campaign to get back into the White House in 2024.