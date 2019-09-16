CHEAT SHEET
Manhattan Prosecutors Subpoena 8 Years of Trump’s Tax Returns
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office subpoenaed eight years of President Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns late last month. Prosecutors are seeking Trump’s personal tax documents and those of the Trump Organization from accounting firm Mazars USA, including federal and state returns dating back to 2011. A spokesman for Manhattan D.A. Cyrus Vance Jr. declined to comment.
The subpoena was issued after prosecutors opened a criminal probe into the role Trump and the company played in the hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump. Michael Cohen—Trump’s former personal attorney—made the $130,000 payment to Daniels, and was subsequently reimbursed by the president and the Trump Organization. This also comes after Mazars USA was subpoenaed by Congress to hand over Trump’s financial records.