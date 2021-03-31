Manhattan Prosecutors Subpoena Trump Org CFO’s Bank Records: Report
CLOSING IN
Manhattan prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization’s finances have subpoenaed the bank records of the company’s longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg, The New York Times reports. Lawyers in District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office are also scrutinizing lavish gifts Donald Trump and his family gave to Weisselberg, which included an apartment on Central Park South, cars, and private school tuition. The executive, like the ex-president, has not been charged with a crime.
The probe is focused on the Trump Organization’s valuation of certain properties in New York City and whether the company manipulated the the figures to illegally gain tax benefits. Vance’s team has also subpoenaed a new set of documents from the Trump Organization, ledgers documenting the daily expenses from an unspecified number of Trump Organization properties, and company records from JPMorgan Chase and Capital One.