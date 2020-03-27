One Killed, 16 Seriously Injured, as Fire Erupts on Manhattan Subway Car
A fire broke out inside an underground subway station in Manhattan early Friday morning, killing a 36-year-old man and leaving 16 others injured. Four of the injured are in critical condition, NBC New York reports. The New York City Fire Department said a call about train car fire at the 110th Street Central Park North subway station came in around 3:20 a.m. local time. NBC News reported that large plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the grates on the street. An FDNY spokesperson said: “It’s in the subway station so there’s no ventilation or limited ventilation. Besides that, you have to get the hose lines down through turnstiles which are also secured and everything. It made it a difficult operation but that’s what we do.” It’s not yet clear what started the fire.