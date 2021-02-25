Manhattan’s District Attorney Finally Gets Hands on Trump’s Tax Records, Says Report
‘MILLIONS OF PAGES’
The tax records that former President Donald Trump desperately tried to keep hidden have finally been handed over to the Manhattan district attorney, a spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast. The documents—reportedly made up of millions of pages—were disclosed Monday, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected Trump’s final stab at keeping his records private, CNN reported. The files reportedly contain Trump’s tax returns from January 2011 to August 2019 as well as a load of supporting documents including financial statements, work papers, and messages related to the tax returns. They’re not expected to be released to the public. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance is investigating whether Trump and his companies engaged in financial fraud, and the papers are likely to open up a bounty of new potential leads. Vance hasn’t yet commented on CNN’s report, and neither has Trump or the Trump Organization.