Manhunt as Mass Shooter Murders Two at Ivy League College

A search is underway following a mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday that left two dead and eight wounded.

The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon at the Barus & Holley building on the university’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island.

Of those injured, one is in stable condition, one has been stabilized, and six are in critical but stable condition. All were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

Authorities are working to locate the shooter responsible for Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University. Libby O'Neill/Getty Images

The university had initially said that the suspect was in custody, prompting President Donald Trump to post on Truth Social, “I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!”

The university then issued a correction clarifying that they did not have a suspect in custody, forcing the president to post a second statement that read, “The Brown University Police reversed their previous statement — The suspect is NOT in custody.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, Trump said the shooting was “a terrible thing” and ”a shame.”

“I’ve been fully briefed on the Brown University situation, what a terrible thing it is,” he told reporters as he arrived back at the White House after attending the Army-Navy Game in Baltimore.

“All we can do right now is pray for the victims, and for those that were very badly hurt, it looks like. We’ll inform you later as to what’s happening, but it’s a shame. Just pray.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on social media that the FBI was on the scene and providing assistance.

“FBI personnel are on the scene and assisting this evening after the shooting at Brown University and we will provide all capabilities necessary,” Patel wrote on X. “Please pray for all those involved. We will update with more information as we are able.”

In a press conference, Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley confirmed the deaths of two people and the critical but stable condition of an additional eight victims, noting that these were just the victims they were aware of currently.

“Those are the only injuries or casualties that we know at this time, but these numbers may change, we are still in early hours,” Smiley noted.

Brown President Christina H. Paxson wrote in a message to the community, “This is a deeply tragic day for Brown, our families, and our local community. There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building.”

“We lost two community members today who were fatal victims of the shooting, and at this point, we know there are at least eight additional victims who were transported to the hospital. In this moment, they are in critical but stable condition, but this is an evolving situation. Our hearts are with their families.”

A mass shooting at Brown University on Saturday left two dead and eight wounded. Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Paxson confirmed that the university’s Department of Public Safety is working with law enforcement, as the suspect remains at large and the situation remains active. The university remains in lockdown, and all members of the community have been asked to continue sheltering in place.