20-Year-Old Driver Killed by Creeps Throwing Rocks at Cars, Colorado Cops Say
STONE SPREE
A young woman is dead after she was struck by a large rock hurled at her vehicle late Wednesday, according to Colorado authorities. Police are searching for a number of suspects in connection with the incident, saying they believe it to be part of a larger overnight crime spree. Alexa Bartell, 20, was driving on a road outside of Denver around 11 p.m., “talking to a friend when the phone went silent,” a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office read. “Alexa’s friend tracked her phone and drove to the location on Indiana St. She found Alexa fatally wounded inside her car, which was off the roadway in a field.” At least four other similar incidents occurred in the area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with two other drivers suffering minor injuries as a result.