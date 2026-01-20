Manhunt Launched After Judge and Wife Shot in Their Home
A manhunt has been launched after an Indiana state court judge and his wife were shot inside their home. Steven Meyer, a Tippecanoe Superior Court judge, and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, were both injured in the attack, with the judge suffering an injury to his arm and his wife sustaining an injury to her hip. Both are in stable condition, police said Monday. The couple were discovered by authorities inside their Lafayette home, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, after responding to reports of a shooting. Police described the shooting as a “senseless unacceptable act of violence” as they continued to hunt for the suspect. They have not released a motive or suspect description. Indiana’s top judge, State Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush, urged colleagues to remain vigilant. She called any violence against judges or their families “completely unacceptable.” Meyer previously served as a Democratic city council member and oversaw a high-profile case involving Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian-born orphan whose adoptive parents abandoned her, claiming she had behavioral issues and dwarfism.