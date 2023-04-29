CHEAT SHEET
Police called to a home in Cleveland, Texas, to investigate a report of harassment found a horrific scene: five people dead, including an 8-year-old and two women who shielded two surviving youngsters with their own bodies. Now cops are hunting for the suspect: a drunken neighbor armed with an AR-15 who allegedly went berserk when the victims asked him to stop shooting in his yard. “Everybody that was shot was shot from the neck up almost execution style, basically in the head,” Sheriff Greg Capers of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News.