Manhunt on for Gunman After 3 Shot at Delaware Mall
ON THE LOOSE
Police are still searching for suspects after three people were shot at a mall in Christiana, Delaware on Saturday night. Two victims are stable, but one is in critical condition, officials said. Police believe that the shooting was not a random attack, but resulted from an altercation that began in the food court. “We heard like seven or eight shots, ‘Bam! Bam! Bam!’” said Jim Harmon. “Everybody started running.” Harmon told 6ABC Action News that he was waiting for his food, when suddenly his shoulder was grazed by a bullet. Five others were hurt during the incident with injuries that were not gunshot related. The mall remained closed on Saturday night and Easter Sunday. It’s unclear how many suspects Delaware police are looking for.