Manhunt Underway After 10 Inmates Hatch Daring Prison Escape

A manhunt is underway in Louisiana after 10 inmates pulled off a complicated escape from a local detention center.

One inmate has been recaptured as of Friday afternoon, Fox 8 Live reported.

This photo combo shows inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail, from left top: Keith A Lewis, Dkenan Dennis, Gary C Price, bottom from left, Robert Moody, Kendell Myles, Corey E Boyd. (Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP) Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office via AP

The inmates slipped out of the Orleans Justice Center just after midnight on Friday morning, yet guards reportedly didn’t discover that they were gone until 8:30 a.m., according to Fox 8 Live.

“We have indication that these detainees received assistance in their escape from individuals inside of our department,” Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said at a news conference, CNN reported.

Inmates broke through a wall to escape from the Orleans Justice Center. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

To escape, the inmates reportedly removed a toilet and made their way out of a compromised wall behind the commode before sneaking down a hallway and exiting the facility through a maintenance supply door. The inmates then scaled a wall to get outside the grounds and were spotted in their orange jumpsuits crossing an interstate.

As a parting gift, the inmates appeared to leave behind several scribbles taunting the detention center’s authorities that read, “To (Sic) Easy LOL,” “Catch us when you can,” and “Most Hated 9,” among other scribbles.

“Someone clearly dropped the ball and there’s no excuse for this,” said Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, who called for a full investigation into the escape.

Several New Orleans City Council members also called for an investigation amid their outrage.

“Almost like malfeasance in office,” said Council President Helena Moreno. Councilman Oliver Thomas added, “This rivals some of the worst things that have happened at the jail since 1937.”

Sheriff Hutson said the facility was only about 60 percent staffed during the escape. However, some victims of the inmates have spoken out in fear that their safety could be in jeopardy.

“Every deputy that’s in there, I hold them responsible. Where were they? Where were they? What were they doing in order for them to escape like that?” said a mother who left New Orleans out of safety concerns when she heard about the prison break. “It’s like we’re in jail now because we don’t know where to go, or what to do,” she said.