Manhunt Underway for Armed-to-Teeth UConn Student Wanted for Murder

Connecticut police were scouring a state park on Sunday in search of a college student suspected of brutally killing a 62-year-old man who offered him a ride and then breaking into a home to steal guns.

“Do NOT approach,” state police warned the public as SWAT officers swarmed Osbornedale State Park in Derby, hunting for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia.

Law enforcement zeroed in on the park after Manfredonia, who is enrolled at the University of Connecticut, apparently abandoned a stolen car there after an accident.

“Residents are asked to remain vigilant as this suspect is considered armed and highly dangerous,” Derby Police warned in a Facebook post.

Police have been looking for Manfredonia since Friday when he was seen leaving the scene of a brutal assault on two older men.

Cynthia DeMers, whose husband Theodore was killed, told the Hartford Courant that Manfredonia had been walking down their road in Willington and needed a ride to his motorcycle.

“It could have been anybody who offered him a ride,” she told the newspaper. “It could have been any of my neighbors’ husbands. It just happened to be mine.”

Minutes after her husband and neighbor left with the suspect, her husband and the other man were found. DeMers could not be revived, and police said the second victim’s injuries were extremely serious. They did not describe the injuries.

It’s believed that on Saturday night, Manfredonia broke into a house in Willington, swiped long guns and a pistol and the car that was later found near the park.

Manfredonia—who is 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, and wearing a gray T-shirt, gray sweatpants—is from the Sandy Hook section of Newtown, Connecticut. UConn confirmed he was enrolled in its School of Engineering/School of Business program.