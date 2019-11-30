Manhunt Underway in Hague for Shopping Mall Attacker Who Stabbed Three Teens

Read it at Associated Press
Dutch authorities have expanded a manhunt in search of a male who they believe stabbed two 15-year-old girls and a 13-year-old boy who did not know each other inside a Hudson’s Bay store in a busy shopping mall in the Hague Friday evening. Police say the attacker is between 40 and 50 and was wearing a gray tracksuit at the time of the stabbings. No motive has been given for the random attack. The victims have all been treated and released from an area hospital. “We are using all our available means—visible and unseen—to find the suspect in this stabbing as soon as possible,” police said in a statement. They have appealed for witnesses to the attacks to come forward.