Pennsylvania Suspect Dead After Reportedly Killing Parents at Retirement Home

Police in Pennsylvania say a man who allegedly gunned down both of his parents at a retirement community and opened fire on his ex-wife is dead after an hourslong chase and manhunt. Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said early Thursday the suspect, Bruce Rogal, was located at around 1 a.m. after a confrontation that apparently stemmed from a domestic issue. He would not confirm how the suspect died, but Philadelphia’s Action News 6 reported police radio traffic indicating Rogal and officers exchanged gunfire. “He is dead. Everyone else is safe, with the exception of his parents, who he killed,” Hogan said. Rogal allegedly first fired shots at his ex outside her home after learning his home would be awarded to her as part of divorce proceedings. He then allegedly drove to the Bellingham Senior Living Center and fatally shot his parents. The killings come on the same day four people were wounded in a separate shooting in western Pennsylvania where a man facing domestic-violence charges allegedly shot up a courthouse.
