Manic Trump, 79, Utterly Unravels in 3AM Meltdown

President Donald Trump utterly unraveled in a 3 a.m. Truth Social meltdown of epic proportions.

Starting just after midnight, the 79-year-old began firing shots at political opponents, calling for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to stand down after he said “nobody respects” Border Patrol or Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Cryin’ Chuck Schumer should resign over this. He won’t be missed!” he said at around 12.20 a.m.. Trump then moved on to another Democratic opponent: former president Barack Obama.

Trump endorsed a message that suggested that Obama and Clinton engaged in a treasonous conspiracy. Newsday LLC/Newsday via Getty Images

He resurrected old gripes by taking aim at the Obama administration. Trump and his goons believe that the Obama administration engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” and “years-long coup” by manufacturing intelligence reports to create a false narrative of Russian interference in the 2016 election to undermine Donald Trump. He lost the election to Joe Biden.

Trump didn’t write anything on this case, but trumpeted calls from social media accounts for Obama and his secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, to be arrested.

“I hope they arrest you before your grand opening of your war bunker in southside of Chicago. You committed treason targeting the president of the United States with Hillary Clinton,” read one such post from a faceless X account with 358 followers.

He then turned his attention to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which he called “one of the greatest political scams in American History.”

As part of his meltdown, Trump demanded Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer step down. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

He noted that the nonprofit legal advocacy organization “has been charged with FRAUD.”

Trump called the group, which infiltrates extremist organizations like the Ku Klux Klan, “another Democrat Hoax, along with Act Blue, and many others.”

Announcing an indictment that charges the SPLC with six counts of wire fraud, four counts of bank fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche accused the organization of funding the very groups it professes to fight.

“If it is true, the 2020 Presidential Election should be permanently wiped from the books and be of no further force or effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump declared at 1.40 a.m.

He continued, promoting tweets from X owner Elon Musk. Musk, Trump’s on-again, off-again ally, posted: “Their scam worked for decades.” The tweet was screenshotted and shared to Truth Social, presumably by one of Trump’s goons.

The same happened with an X post from right-wing commentator Mario Nawfal. He claimed that SPLC had paid $70,000 to Paul Mullet, who had been involved with the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and the Aryan Nations. Mullet has said that he believes that Obama is “the Antichrist.”

“The organization that decides who is and isn’t a hate group, was actually funding one,” said the tweet, shared by Donald Trump.

However, it is not unusual when trying to penetrate closed extremist groups. The organization has defended its practices as part of standard investigative methodology.

On Tuesday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced a case against SPLC. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Meanwhile, former federal prosecutors told CBS News that the case might struggle to get off the ground. “It’s not a valid indictment,” said Kyle Boynton, an attorney who previously worked both as a federal civil rights prosecutor and an FBI agent. He believes it struggles to “make out the elements of a crime.”

“When I looked at this indictment, I was very surprised that anyone would have ever charged a case like this,” said William Johnston, a former assistant chief at the Justice Department’s fraud section.

Trump managed to squeeze in all the hits, appearing to end his elongated rant with a post about birthright citizenship at about 2.45 a.m. He posted a link to a Breitbart podcast on what was described as the “Birth Tourism Industry.”