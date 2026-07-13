Manic Trump, 80, Unravels in Truth Social Posting Frenzy

President Donald Trump unleashed a rapid-fire Truth Social spree, flooding his account with 35 posts in roughly 90 minutes.

The bizarre posts ricocheted from recycled campaign talking points to a victory lap about presidential power and a fresh proclamation about policing one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The barrage began around 9 a.m. Monday with an unexpected blast from the past. Trump shared a Newsmax story from June 24 promoting the opening rally for the Great American State Fair on Washington’s National Mall—a political lifetime ago by modern standards. Then he posted five more versions of the same story.

Trump maniacally flitted between subjects. Truth Social / Donald Trump

From there, the president bounced between familiar grievances and friendly media. He amplified a New York Post story about alleged voter fraud, a recurring fixation, and highlighted a Mediate report on former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly warning Republicans not to distance themselves from Trump.

“Bill O’Reilly Warns Republicans They’ll Get ‘Slaughtered’ in Midterms if They Shun Trump,” read the headline Trump shared.

The posting spree soon shifted to videos, including older television appearances by Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling and weeks-old Fox News clips featuring right-wing podcaster Jack Posobiec.

Trump also resurfaced a June 18 Posobiec post declaring, “This is the Art of the Peace Deal and President Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for all his efforts around the world.”

He promoted Joe Rogan discussing the UFC event at the White House, recycled month-old posts about his Iran diplomacy, and revived an old meme mocking Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico by comparing him to Pee-wee Herman. Trump previously used the same image to ridicule Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia. This too was re-shared on Monday.

After revisiting posts on immigration, mass deportations, Democrats, former President Joe Biden, and favorable news coverage, Trump turned to his own commentary.

“BIG WIN at the Supreme Court,” he wrote after the court’s decision in Trump v. Slaughter last month, which expanded presidential authority to remove executive branch officers and appointees. In a follow-up post, he said the ruling “greatly increases Presidential Power at a time when it is most needed!”

Donald Trump also paid tribute to Lindsey Graham on Truth Social. Truth Social

He also thanked television personality Dr. Phil after the host praised him in an opinion piece.

“Thank you to the Great Dr. Phil. The Deep State never sleeps,” Trump wrote.

The president then attempted to spotlight his refurbished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which has faced criticism after algae blooms and peeling sealant emerged shortly after reopening.

“Reflecting Pool showing F-35s!” he wrote alongside photos.

He squeezed in a message about the Strait of Hormuz. Jonathan Walter, Anibal Maiz Caceres/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s unique brand of diplomacy also got the social media treatment.

“The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran,” he declared before announcing the U.S. would be known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT” and would seek reimbursement of “20% on all cargo shipped” for providing security.

His penultimate post urged the Senate to pass the CLARITY Act, cryptocurrency legislation he tied to competition with China.

He then had a brainwave for how to honor Sen. Lindsey Graham, writing, “I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina. This would be a fabulous tribute to Lindsey, who loved her dearly! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”