Manic Trump Kicks Off Memorial Day With 6:15AM Rage Post

President Donald Trump kicked off Memorial Day by flying into a full-blown hissy fit over criticism of his bungled war negotiations.

Starting off with a 104-word mega sentence, Trump, 79, breathlessly raged at “Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools.”

His Memorial Day message, however, stole the show. “Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote, before firing off a third post aimed at his detractors.

The considerably shorter message capped off a stunning AM assault on the so-called “Dumocrats.”

His first post of the morning was by far the longest, at 206 words.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

“I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, things that haven’t even been negotiated yet, weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis (Soon out of office!), Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot (Endorsed by “TRUMP”) after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party (and Country!), and almost all Dumocrats, people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have,” he wrote.

Finishing off his diatribe, he took a veiled jibe at Barack Obama, adding, “These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers! The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that! President DJT.”

After ranting about “fools,” “sleazebags,” and losers, he posted the Memorial Day message in which he said, “I love you all.”