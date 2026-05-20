Manic Trump Posts 13 Times in 3 Minutes in 6AM Spree

Donald Trump embarked on a 6:23 A.M. Truth Social spree to boast about how he still has the Midas Touch—at least, within his own party.

The president began Wednesday by firing off an astonishing 13 Truth Social posts in just three minutes. Each contained an update on how his endorsed candidates fared in this week’s primary races.

Figures to have either won or advanced in contests held on Tuesday included Oregon congressman Cliff Bentz, Idaho Senator Jim Risch, Idaho Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Idaho congressman Mike Simpson, Idaho congressman Russ Fulcher, Georgia congressional nominee Jim Kingston, Kentucky congressional nominee Ralph Alvarado, Alabama Senatorial candidate Barry Moore, Alabama Lieutenant Governor candidate John Wahl, Alabama congressman Aderholt and Alabama congressman Mike Rogers.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Each update followed boilerplate format, with the caption: “ENDORSED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP!” His messages followed 25 from the previous evening, all of them in the same template.

“May 19th Election Update,” Trump rounded off his posting spree, highlighting 37 wins to zero losses for “President Trump Endorsements.”

Trump also highlighted Ed Gallrein's victory in Kentucky. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Among the highlighted wins was Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL who Trump backed against now-outgoing congressman Thomas Massie in Kentucky. Massie had repeatedly locked horns with the president since Trump assumed the White House for the second time last year, most notably over the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Massie co-authored bipartisan legislation that, last year, forced Trump to release millions of Justice Department documents related to Epstein.

The president backed Gallrein against Thomas Massie, who's proven a thorn in his side throughout his second administration. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

Critics of the department’s lack of transparency—including Epstein survivors—accused it of failing to make public information about Trump and other former associates of Epstein.

Trump has consistently denied wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

The president told reporters at the White House congressional picnic Tuesday evening that Massie was a “bad guy” who “deserves to lose.” His comms director, Steven Cheung, piled on with a vicious X post after the race was called.

“Do not ever doubt President Trump and his political power,” Cheung wrote. “F--k around, find out.”

Trump, in the midst of his overnight victory lap, was decidedly less eager to trumpet his own ratings and what they signal about views of his second-term performance among the wider electorate.

The president’s average approval rating currently stands at just under 37 percent, the lowest of his second term so far and just four points above his all-time low in January 2021, just days after the Capitol riots.

Democrats continue to hold an average lead of almost seven points ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections, when they will need to flip just three seats in the House and four in the Senate to retake control of both chambers.