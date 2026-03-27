Manosphere Clown Busted for Assault Hours After Shooting Gator

A social media streamer was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after his livestream abruptly ended, according to jail records. “Looksmaxxing” streamer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Osceola County, with a bond set at $1,000. The arrest came the same day videos of the influencer, 20, were circulating on social media for a separate stunt. Earlier, Clavicular had been seen riding an airboat through the Everglades when his group encountered a dead alligator floating in the water. Video showed him pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots at the carcass. Hours later, he was back online, hosting a marathon stream when the feed suddenly cut out. When it resumed, he was gone. A friend later appeared on camera to confirm the 30-day broadcast would end early. Clavicular’s online persona is tied to “looksmaxxing,” a trend marketed to young boys that frames physical “self improvement” as a mathematical problem involving “measurements, ratios, syringes, hammers to damage bones.” Representatives for Clavicular did not immediately return a request for comment.