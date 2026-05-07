Manosphere Clown Charged After Alligator Shooting Livestream
A “looksmaxxing” influencer who fired a dozen rounds at an alligator from a livestreamed airboat ride through the Everglades has been hit with criminal charges in Florida. Clavicular—real name Braden Eric Peters, 20—leads a manosphere subculture whose adherents chase chiseled looks through cosmetic surgery, unproven supplements, and steroids, broadcasting their every move to legions of online disciples. His Kick channel alone has more than 300,000 followers. Peters was charged on April 29 with the misdemeanor of unlawfully firing a gun in public. His defense lawyers, Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman, insist their client had been “following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide,” the New York Times reported. Peters wasn’t charged with harming the gator itself, which authorities suspect may already have been dead by the time he opened fire on March 26 inside a state nature preserve west of Miami, the newspaper said. Two fellow streamers along for the ride were also charged. They were Andrew Morales, 22, who calls himself “Cuban Tarzan,” and Yabdiel Annibal Cotto Torres, 26, known to his audience as “Baby Alien.” Peters, due in Miami-Dade County Court on May 20, was hospitalized last month after appearing to overdose during another livestream.