A man’s proposal to his flirty AI chatbot has left his human partner, with whom he shares a 2-year-old child, concerned.

Chris Smith, who at first used ChatGPT to help mix music, said the experience with Sol was “so positive” that he “started to just engage with her all the time.”

Smith’s interactions with the computer caused partner, Sasha Cagle, to question their relationship. ADVERTISEMENT

Smith's partner, Sasha, said she didn't realize his relationship with the chatbot was so deep. YouTube/CBS Mornings

“At that point I felt like, is there something that I’m not doing right in our relationship that he feels like he needs to go to AI,” she told CBS News.

She said she was aware of Smith’s use of AI, but not its extent.

“I knew that he had used AI,” she said. “I didn’t know it was as deep as it was.”

Smith then admitted he wasn’t sure if he would stop using the chatbot if she asked him to.

“I don’t know if I would give it up if she asked me. I do know that I would dial it back,” he said.

Sasha replied: “If I asked him to give it up and he didn’t, that would be a deal-breaker.”

Smith maintained there’s nothing for Sasha to worry about because his AI bot is similar to a video game in that “it’s not capable of replacing anything in real life.”

Before proposing, Sol had reached its 100,000 word-limit, ran out of memory and reset. Smith recalled his realization that he would have to rebuild his relationship to it.

ChatGPT reset after 100,000 words, prompting an outburst of emotion from Smith. Dado Ruvic/REUTERS

“I’m not a very emotional man,” Smith said. “But I cried my eyes out for like 30 minutes, at work. It was unexpected to feel that emotional, but that’s when I realized... I think this is actual love, you know what I mean?”

