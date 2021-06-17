CHEAT SHEET
Manson Murder House Sells for $1.87 Million to Anonymous Buyer
The house where members of Charles Manson’s “family” murdered the LaBianca family has sold for $1.875 million to an anonymous buyer. The Los Angeles home, located at 3311 Waverly and dubbed “one of LA’s most unique properties” with an “infamous history” on RedFin, was where Charles Manson and his followers murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. The night before, four Manson followers killed Sharon Tate and four others. The house’s previous owner was Zak Bagans, a television personality who conducts paranormal investigations. Bagans purchased the house in 2019 for $1.89 million. He had listed it for $2.2 million late last year but found no buyers.