Manson’s Murderous Lieutenant Dies Behind Bars at 83

Bruce Davis, Charles Manson’s right-hand man, has died at the age of 83, according to corrections officials. Davis died at 11:03 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, where he was incarcerated. His cause of death has not been released. While Davis did not participate in the infamous Tate-LaBianca murders, which claimed seven lives, he was reportedly very close to Manson. During a 2014 parole hearing, Davis said he “wanted to be Charlie’s favorite guy.” The cult killer was sentenced to life in prison in 1972 for the murders of Gary Hinman and Donald “Shorty” Shea. “I always say a prayer upon their passing,” Debra Tate, Sharon’s sister, told TMZ—referring to other Manson Family members who have died behind bars. “Basically it says may they finally have clarity on the actions that they caused during their life, and may Lord have mercy on their souls,” she said.