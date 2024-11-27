Trumpland

Man Arrested for Threats to Kill Trump at Rally

As Trump told crowds in Glendale, Arizona, about an attempt on his life a month earlier, Manuel Tamayo-Torres sped to the site with an AR 15-style rifle.

Leigh Kimmins McManus
Donald Trump is rushed offstage after being shot during a rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Cops in Arizona have arrested a man who made wild Facebook videos in which he said he was going to kill Donald Trump. In a spooky coincidence, as Trump took to an arena in Glendale, Arizona, in August, Manuel Tamayo-Torres recorded his journey to the site with an AR 15-style rifle. Trump spoke about how Thomas Crooks opened fire on him with an AR 15-style rifle during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania just a month earlier. “[Y]ou’re gonna die,” Tamayo-Torres allegedly said in a video he posted on Thursday. “[Y]our son’s gonna die. Your whole family is going to die... I’m going to put a hole in your face.” Tamayo-Torres issued an array of bizarre and unfounded claims about Trump, including that the 78-year-old kidnapped and sex-trafficked his children, according to the charging documents. He was charged with one count of making threats against a president or president’s successor.

