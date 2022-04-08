Bakery Owner Interviewed Artist on Insta Before Stabbing Him to Death, Cops Say
HIT JOB
A Dallas bakery owner interviewed a local artist on Instagram Live about some of the art displayed in his shop—and then brutally stabbed him to death, according to police. Manuel Tellez, the owner of Maroches Bakery, interviewed artist Anthony Moreno about some of the work Moreno displayed in Tellez’s Oak Cliff bakery during a cordial chat over Instagram Live. But, police said, as Tellez and Moreno walked down an alley together, Tellez began stabbing him. He fled the scene but returned around 3 a.m. to light the body on fire, police said. Tellez never commented on the arrest throughout the week—save for Monday, when he shared a GoFundMe link created by Moreno’s family on his Facebook page. “OMG I can not believe he shared this! He killed my husband and made it seem like everything was normal,” wrote Ofelia Moreno, the artist’s wife, in a comment, according to the Dallas Morning News. Police have not confirmed a motive, but the two allegedly shared a romantic interest. Tellez was charged with murder and held on a $1.5 million bond.