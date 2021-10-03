California Teen Shot by Security Guard To Be Taken Off Life Support
TRAGIC
An 18-year-old woman who was shot by a high school security guard in Long Beach, California, will be taken off life support, her family confirmed. Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez was shot September 27 outside Millikan High School while sitting in her car. The Long Beach Unified School District officer who pulled the trigger had only been on the job a few months, according to the Los Angeles Times. Police say the shooting took place after an altercation between Rodriguez and a 15-year-old student. Rodriguez then got into a car driven by the father of her 5-month-old child, as the school safety officer approached the vehicle. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Rodriguez’s family says her organs will be donated to those in need, as per her wishes.