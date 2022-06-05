Many Feared Dead After Gunmen Attack Catholic Church in Nigeria

Read it at Associated Press
Gunmen attacked worshippers at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria, firing shots and detonating explosives shortly after a Sunday service began, according to local officials. No death toll was immediately released but one state lawmaker said the fear was dozens, including children, were killed. A priest was reportedly also abducted from St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state, which is generally regarded as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful areas. The state governor said the attack was “vile and satanic.”