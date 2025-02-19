Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Many of Those Much-Hyped DOGE ‘Receipts’ Aren’t Adding Up
DAY LATE, DOLLAR SHORT
The receipts, initially promised before Valentine’s Day, were finally made public Monday evening.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Published
Feb. 18 2025
7:19PM EST
Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
White House Claims Elon Musk Isn’t Running DOGE After All
Sean Craig
Politics
NYU College Republicans Ditch President in Bid for Barron
William Vaillancourt
Politics
AOC Dares Trump Border Czar to Have DOJ Investigate Her
Janna Brancolini
U.S. News
Elon Musk Finds DOGE’s Next Target: Gold Reserves at Fort Knox
Julia Ornedo
U.S. News
‘He Targeted Me’: Guy Pearce Chokes Up as He Talks About Filming With Kevin Spacey
Leigh Kimmins