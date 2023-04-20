Coconut Water Lovers, Meet Maple Water. It's Real, Sustainable, and Here For Earth Day
SIP SAP
Chances are you’ve seen the video Aubrey Plaza posted on her IG about her apparent co-founded brand called Wood Milk. I’m not exactly sure what the deal is there, but it reminded me about this maple water from Drink Simple, a brand offering wellness-boosting beverages while fighting climate change one sip at a time. Maple water is literally pure sap–not the sticky stuff–from maple trees that’s created by water flowing up from the ground. In the springtime, when temperatures are warm, the Drink Simple team taps the tree for its natural maple water to then be packaged to fuel its consumers.
According to the brand, no trees are harmed in the process of making maple water, and they claim it even has health benefits similar to coconut water, like its ultra-hydrating and anti-aging properties and being a potential hangover helper. It’s also full of plant-powered nutrients, and new research shows it can even boost aerobic athletic performance. Plus, it also is thought to encourage a healthy digestive system and strengthen bone health. The concept of maple water feels so new, but according to the brand, it's been around for hundreds of years. Drink Simple offers both still and sparkling maple water. To learn more, check out Drink Simple's site and see if you’re willing to give this natural, low-sugar drink a swig!
Drink Simple Maple Water
