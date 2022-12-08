Prosecutors Ask Judge to Hold Trump’s Team in Contempt of Court
FED UP
Prosecutors have recently urged a federal judge to hold Trump’s team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a May subpoena that ordered them to hand over all classified documents in Trump’s possession, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Despite repeated urgings from Justice Department lawyers, Judge Beryl A. Howell has yet to hold a hearing or rule on the request. The news suggests frustration is growing among prosecutors, who believe the Trump camp hasn’t fully cooperated with their investigation. The Trump team claimed in June that they had turned over all classified material—but they then hired an outside team who searched three more venues in recent weeks, including a storage unit owned by Trump, where another two classified documents were reportedly found. The Post reports that Trump’s team have also refused to designate a custodian of records who can attest to having returned all classified material.