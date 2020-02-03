Mar-a-Lago Checkpoint Crasher Is Mentally Ill: Attorney
The Connecticut opera singer who plowed an SUV through security checkpoints outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is mentally ill and was not taking her medication at the time of the incident, her lawyer told a judge Monday. Attorney David Roth did not provide further details on 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild’s illness. Palm Beach County Judge Ted Booras agreed to have her evaluated by a psychologist before another hearing takes place on Friday. Roemhild will remain in jail without bond on charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Roemhild was dancing on the roof of her rented Jeep SUV in the parking lot of the high-end resort on Friday when she was approached by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper working an off-duty security shift at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.
Authorities said she drove erratically around concrete barriers and through two checkpoints while being chased by the trooper. They said she endangered the lives of Secret Service agents and Palm Beach County deputies, prompting them to open fire and break out her back window. Automatic license plate readers tracked Roemhild to a motel near Palm Beach International Airport, where a trooper reportedly tackled her as she attempted to get to her room. Trump and his family arrived at Mar-a-Lago hours after the shooting and spent the weekend there.