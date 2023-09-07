Mar-a-Lago IT Worker Strikes Deal to Flip on Trump: Ex-Lawyer
FLOP ERA
The Mar-a-Lago information technology worker identified as “Trump Employee 4” in the classified documents case against Donald Trump has struck a deal to cooperate with federal prosecutors, his former attorney revealed in a court filing on Tuesday. The employee, whose real name has been confirmed by multiple outlets to be Yuscil Taveras, agreed to the deal with Jack Smith’s office after the special counsel threatened to prosecute him for lying to a grand jury. Taveras, a key witness in the case, falsely told the grand jury weighing the case that he could not recall having had any conversations about purging the Florida property’s security logs. The IT worker admitted he’d lied after dumping his MAGA-linked lawyer, Stanley Woodward, for another attorney offered up by the federal defender’s office in Washington. Woodward was the attorney whose Tuesday filing revealed Taveras’ deal. It was previously reported by prosecutors last month that Taveras had flipped on his former boss, but it was not clear at the time whether he might still face perjury charges. The revelation of the deal with Smith erases that possibility.