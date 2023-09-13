Trumpy Judge Actually Rules Against Trump in Mar-a-Lago Case
FOR ONCE
The Trump-appointed judge overseeing the former president’s Mar-a-Lago classified docs case in Florida just ruled against his favor, requiring Donald Trump and his lawyers to review classified evidence only in a secured location. Judge Aileen Cannon’s Wednesday ruling comes after Trump’s team pushed back on the strict security protocols and claimed they should be able to look over documents at his office in his Mar-a-Lago estate. But, prosecutors said it would be wildly ironic and irresponsible for Trump to review evidence at the very place where he allegedly mishandled the same classified documents. Instead, Trump will have to access and discuss all classified information at a sensitive compartmented information facility. Cannon’s rulings typically come out swinging in Trump’s favor, including one in August in which she shut down special counsel Jack Smith’s bid to preserve “grand jury secrecy” through sealed filings. The trial is slated to begin May 2024—right in the middle of primary campaign season for Trump.