Mar-a-Lago Neighbors Tell Trump That They Don’t Want Him to Live There
NOT WELCOME
President Trump is expected to make Mar-a-Lago his legal residence and home when he becomes an ex-president next month—and his would-be neighbors are absolutely horrified by the idea. According to The Washington Post, neighbors of the waterfront Florida complex have formally communicated to the president that they don’t want him to live there when he’s forced from the White House after Joe Biden’s inauguration. A demand letter was reportedly delivered to the town of Palm Beach on Tuesday asserting that Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago when he converted the estate from his private residence to a private club in the 1990s. In the letter, the neighbors reportedly say the town must tell Trump that he can’t live at Mar-a-Lago to “avoid an embarrassing situation” if the outgoing president moves to the club and later has to be made to leave.