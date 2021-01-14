Mar-a-Lago Only Gets Warning for Rule-Breaking NYE Bash
SLAP ON THE WRIST
Turns out the sight of an aging Vanilla Ice performing for a crowd of middle-age Trumpists wasn’t the only offense at the Mar-a-Lago’s New Year’s Eve party. Palm Beach County has fired off a letter, informing the resort that it violated local COVID-19 restrictions by letting guests pack together without masks. The Palm Beach Post reports that the court is warning Mar-a-Lago that another violation could bring a citation and a $15,000 fine. State Rep. Omari Hardy, who asked for an investigation of the event, told the newspaper the club should have faced a harsher penalty. “I’m concerned that this sends the wrong message to business owners throughout the county,” the Democrat said. “This isn’t about singling out the president; it is about a business that violated the mask order repeatedly.”