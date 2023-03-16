CHEAT SHEET
    Mar-a-Lago Servers, Housekeepers Subpoenaed Over Classified Docs

    NO STONE LEFT UNTURNED

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Donald Trump wears a suit with a bowtie at Mar-a-Lago

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    At least two dozen people have been subpoenaed to testify to a federal grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents, including a number of low-level Mar-a-Lago staffers, sources told CNN. Special Counsel Jack Smith has reportedly subpoenaed not only high-ranking Trump allies, but restaurant servers and housekeepers at his Mar-a-Lago resort. “They’re casting an extremely wide net – anyone and everyone who might have seen something,” a source told CNN.

