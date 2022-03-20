Did you know that America permits carcinogenic ingredients in skincare that are banned in other countries? Yikes. Learning this prompted me to switch to a regimen without irritating, artificial additives found in most department store brands, and eventually led me to the discovery of my new fave (and your soon-to-be fave): the Mara Algae and Moringa Beauty Universal Oil.

The lightweight, super clean formula is powered by a cocktail of anti-aging and irritation-reducing ingredients, including Moringa, Algae, and a slew of different antioxidants, along with uplifting bergamot and orange peel oil. What it doesn't contain is toxic added chemicals or fragrances, making it a great option for any skin type (including sensitive).

Despite being an oil, the Universal face oil is not greasy at all whatsoever. Rub some oil in your palm to warm up the product and it smoothes on easily and absorbs quickly. This oil gives the skin a youthful, hydrated glow that lasts all day and creates a smooth base for makeup. It can even be applied to the eye area without irritation—a rarity among face oils, I've come to realize. While it protects skin in winter months against harsh elements, it’s light enough for summer use, too. I also use it on my neck and decollete, and despite slathering it everywhere the bottle lasts a long time.

Mara Beauty Natural Algae + Moringa Universal Face Oi Buy at Amazon $ 72 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Credo Beauty $ 72 Free Shipping | Free Returns

This oil layers well over other powerhouse products. I’ve been upping my anti-aging skincare game as of late, so at night, I’ll layer on a gentle retinol like Mara Beauty's Algae Retinol Face Oil before applying Universal Face Oil for extra moisture on the areas of my face that need it.

Mara Beauty Algae Retinol Face Oil Buy at Blue Mercury $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Credo Beauty $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Everything Mara Beauty makes is cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan, so if you have allergies or just prefer to shop consciously, this line is definitely for you. It’s also suitable for all skin types—including acne-prone, sensitive, and yes, even oily. The ingredients include algae (the centerpiece of the brand) which plumps and firms skin instantly. What I love about it is that there are no mystery ingredients that I can't even pronounce in the oil. I love clean beauty products, but not if it means sacrificing efficacy, and luckily, Mara Beauty doesn’t make me choose!

The Mara Universal oil is one of the most appropriately named products I’ve ever tried—it’s universally effective for hydration and skin health, and works seamlessly with other products. This product is worth its weight in green liquid gold for me!

