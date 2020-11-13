This Beginner-Friendly Marble Pothos Plant is 30% Off From The Sill

Plants have been my pacifier during quarantine. I aim for my apartment to look like an organized jungle. If you latched onto greenery to help you through the stress, may I suggest adding a plant from the Sill when it’s on sale? Today only, the brand is taking 30% off the beautiful Marble Pothos to complete your collection.

This variegated (hence “marble”) green and white leaves are easy to take care of and will fill out any space. It’s perfect for beginners, as it’s low maintenance and thrives in medium-to-low indirect light. It even comes in a planter of your choice. If you’re looking for a sign to add another plant to your collection, this is it.

Marble Queen Pothos Buy on The Sill $ 26

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.