COVID Claims the Life of Third Anti-Vaxx Conservative Radio Host
Another anti-vaccine conservative radio host has died due to complications from COVID-19. Marc Bernier, who hosted a radio show in Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away Saturday at the age of 65. “It’s with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier, who informed and entertained listeners on WNDB for over 30 years,” read a tweet from Bernier’s affiliate radio station. “We kindly ask that privacy is given to Marc’s family during this time of grief.” Bernier was publicly against the COVID-19 vaccine, comparing the U.S. government to Nazis for urging people to get vaccinated. Bernier’s death comes after Dick Farrel, another Florida-based conservative radio host who criticized the vaccine, died from COVID-19 on Aug. 4. “Why take a Vax promoted by all the people who lied 2u [sic] all along about masks, where the virus came from, and the death toll?” Farrel wrote in a Facebook post. A few weeks later, Phil Valentine from Nashville died on Aug. 21. Both men changed their stances on vaccines after contracting the virus.