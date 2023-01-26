NBC Reporter Relishes Evicting Tenant in Bleak Instagram Posts
‘PLEASE DON’T DO THIS’
A senior national political reporter at NBC News decided, for some reason, to share his delight at evicting a tenant in a series of mocking Instagram stories on Tuesday, according to a report. Marc Caputo uploaded screen-recordings of texts sent between himself, a property manager, and the tenant occupying a house owned by Caputo in Key West, Defector claims. The messages chronicled the tenant pleading for more time as Caputo refuses, referring to the tenant as a “junkie” and telling the property manager he hopes the tenant “enjoys the sex in prison.” In one post showing a screenshot of a message from a producer asking him to do a live TV broadcast, Caputo allegedly wrote: “...of course TV wants me on in the 2 pm hour. A live eviction wd make for good TV.” When the property manager text Caputo saying the tenant “doesn’t have anywhere to go and nobody has any love for him,” Caputo allegedly replied: “He will have a gun to his head in almost a literal sense because law enforcement will be there.” NBC News declined to comment to Defector about the posts, while Caputo said his actions were “born out of deep frustration that I transmuted into mockery of a terrible situation.”