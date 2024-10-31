Mark Cuban echoed Republican lawmakers supporting Kamala Harris who said a “ silent majority ” will elect Harris over Donald Trump on November 5 when he joined The View on Thursday.

“The vice president is gonna win, obviously,” Cuban declared confidently via satellite from what appeared to be his private jet. “In 2016, the Trump supporter was the silent voter,” he told The View hosts, “but now I think it’s really switched” to Harris voters being the silent voters, he explained. “I think Elon [Musk] taking over Twitter has emboldened [Trump] voters to get loud, to denigrate Harris voters, and that has really caused people to be quiet.”

"The vice president is going to win, obviously."@mcuban weighs in on why he predicts women will play a pivotal role in electing Vice Pres. Kamala Harris and explains his theory for why former Pres. Trump has not asked Nikki Haley for more support. pic.twitter.com/wtFTyDZZ50 — The View (@TheView) October 31, 2024

Cuban’s comments come after Republican former Representative Barbara Comstock expressed a similar sentiment to the Daily Beast earlier this month. “I think there’s a silent majority,” and more specifically, a “silent group of women who will crawl over broken glass to vote against Trump and who will quietly vote for Harris,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shark Tank host is predicting the same outcome. “You hear [Trump] say things, like he did last night, about women and I really think women are going to win this election for the vice president,” he said, referring to Trump’s comments Wednesday that “whether the women like it or not, I’m going to protect them” during a rally in Wisconsin.

Cuban continued on The View, “I think [women will] come out in numbers, not listen to their husbands, [and] I think they’re gonna do the right thing and vote for the vice president.”

What’s also hurting Trump with women, Cuban explained, is that “You never see him around strong, intelligent women, ever” because “they’re intimidating to him.”